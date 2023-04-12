Labor now governs all mainland jurisdictions in Australia for the first time in 15 years, including federally.
This has caused concern among some in regional electorates who typically vote for the LNP.
However, in his address last year to the National Farmers Federation, it can be argued that Labor leader Anthony Albanese demonstrated a stronger commitment to the needs of rural and regional Australia than his predecessor Scott Morrison.
Albanese's speech highlighted the importance of fixing trade relations with China, improving connectivity through the NBN, improving road and rail transport, addressing the skills shortage, and creating job opportunities through renewable energy.
Despite Albanese's promises, according to chief executive of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, Natalie Egleton, country voters still prefer a party focused on their specific needs, and the National Party managed to retain all its seats.
However, ANU's post-election analysis revealed that almost one in three voters chose minor parties or independent candidates in the election, the highest number in almost a century.
This suggests that voters are more interested in policies and people than parties.
The National Party's focus on mining, particularly fossil fuels, is becoming less popular, particularly with young voters who are concerned about the environment.
David Littleproud, the current leader of the National Party, will have to work hard to keep the party relevant.
However, his opposition to stronger action on climate change and emissions reduction may not bode well for the party's future.
Adam Triggs ("The Voice is just good economics", Opinion 6/4) reinforces what I have learnt during our current visit to Alice Springs whilst on a two-month road holiday. We spoke with an amazing young woman who has worked with Aboriginal youth in Alice for nine years (when the burnout rate is one to three years).
We discussed the issues of the First Nation population, especially the children, and her words were often reflected in Mr Triggs' article.
Indigenous people have been moved onto missions, as happened over the last 150 years, where they live in a hybrid life near white settlements that's part traditional, part white man's ways. There is no handing down of wealth as we white people do with our inheritance, and in some cases there is no inter-generational encouragement for education.
Often the institutions that are set up to help are either inadequate or incompetent and alcohol, as in our white communities, causes even more destruction of families and individuals lives. Is it surprising that stories of destruction and mayhem appear from these places?
It is about time we start listening to the Indigenous community leaders and recognise them and their knowledge in understanding the issues their communities face. It is way past the time they should have a Voice.
