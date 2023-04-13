You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The first of three big days of Ardlethan Country Music Festival gets under way with the talent quest heats. Held at the Ardlethan Showground, the festival draws guest artists from around the region and beyond on Saturday before the talent quest finals on Sunday. Camping is available on-site.
Riverina Comedy Club returns with funny man Damien Power headlining after some of the best regional comedians the Riverina has to offer. Doors open to the show at Tilly's at 7.30pm, and tickets will set you back $30. Save a few dollars and grab one online through Trybooking for $25.
Settle in for an evening with Alison Brahe Daddo at Wagga City Library from 6pm. The author of Queen Menopause will be joined by clinical nutritionist Claudine Menegazzo for discussion and Q&A. Tickets $20 through Humanitix.
Don't Change, the ultimate INXS tribute show, hits Wagga for a 7.30pm gig at Tilly's. Tickets are a must - book now on Eventbrite.
The first Curious Music Fest of the year cranks up in the Johnston Street cafe at 3pm for two hours of music from local legends Luke Tooze and Nathan Lamont, followed up-and-comers by Diya Bhendra and Connor Hodges. Tickets $18 through Humanitix.
The Pro Patria Centre is one of Wagga's vital institutions and it throws the gates wide open for a free family fun day for the public. The Australian Army Band Kapooka and Rugby Men's Choir will perform and there will be plenty of activities, food and drink and a classic historic car show. It all starts at 10am at the centre on Morshead Street.
Take off to Tarcutta for a leisurely drive and a great range at the village's monthly markets at the Soldiers Memorial Hall. There will be plenty of home-grown products, plants and jewellery and more on offer. Curb your hunger with a barbecue, sandwiches, cakes and drinks available for purchase.
Another night of laughs is on the cards as Riverina Comedy Club puts on a show in Cootamundra. If you missed the Wagga gig, head to The Albion Hotel and pack in a few laughs with Damien Power and the local line-up.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Kapooka with the new winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Jubilee Park transforms into a hotrod heaven for the Riverina Thrashers show and shine. Head along from 9.30am for a couple of hours of some of the hottest cars in the region. Vehicle entry is $10, spectator entry is $2.
Gen Xers and Baby Boomers come together with their Gen Alpha family members through music at the Fresh Ears Intergenerational gig featuring Aussie indie rock icon Tim Rogers, lead singer of You Am I. The one-off show is at Wagga City Library at 11am.
Get those boots scooting at the Wagga Country Music Club afternoon at Wagga RSL from 1.30pm. It's three hours of local and guest artists crooning the afternoon away. Tickets are $10.
