Additional work is under way at Wagga Base Hospital as the finishing touches are being made to the new multi-storey car park and the main street entering the hospital, Lewis Drive.
Work on Lewis Drive commenced on Wednesday meaning temporary traffic changes are now in place to facilitate the installation of a pedestrian crossing between the multi-storey car park and the hospital.
A spokesperson for Health Infrastructure said the traffic changes include lane closures on a section of Lewis Drive resulting in single-lane access only.
"Motorists will not be able to turn right from Yabtree Street onto Lewis Drive during this time and should follow the detour through the hospital car park," the spokesperson said.
This means motorists will only be able to access the Wagga Base Hospital car park from Edward Street.
"There will also be diverted pedestrian access due to the closure of the footpath on the western side of Lewis Drive," the spokesperson said.
Access to the emergency department will be maintained at all times.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Traffic controllers will maintain the flow of traffic on Lewis Drive for the duration of work activity with signage in place to direct traffic after hours.
The spokesperson said the pedestrian crossing is being installed to enable safe and convenient access for patients, visitors and staff moving between the multi-storey car park and the health service.
"The multi-storey car park is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023 with over 350 free car spaces," they said.
"Once complete, the Multi-Storey Car Park project, including the completed staff car parks on Yabtree Street and Docker Street, will more than double the number of parking spaces on the campus, delivering more than 900 car parking spaces for patients, visitors and staff."
The work on Lewis Drive is set to be completed by April 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.