Lane closed on Lewis Drive as work ensues at Wagga Base Hospital

By Taylor Dodge
April 12 2023 - 5:00pm
One lane on part of Lewis Drive will remain closed for 16 days as work is under way for the installation of a pedestrian crossing at Wagga Base Hospital. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Additional work is under way at Wagga Base Hospital as the finishing touches are being made to the new multi-storey car park and the main street entering the hospital, Lewis Drive.

