WEATHER and a barrier draw will determine whether Wagga trainer Scott Spackman launches a two-pronged attack at Randwick on Saturday.
Rocket Tiger is a definite starter in the $150,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1200m), while Mo Chara is a wait and see in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m).
Shaun Guymer will retain the ride on both.
Mo Chara came up with barrier 18 at Randwick and will also accept at Gundagai on Sunday.
"It all depends on the weather. I'd love to see a dry deck," Spackman said.
"He's overcome adversity before, the little fella, and it might be the only chance he gets to have a crack at (a Highway).
"I'd love to go to town and have a crack but we'll see how Gundagai comes up."
Rocket Tiger was back near his best last start when second in the City Handicap at Albury.
"It was a relief actually, to be fair," Spackman said.
"Just because you know how good he is. He may never be the same horse again but the signs are there and this will be his last run before the Town Plate and we'll go from there."
Spackman has changed his mind on an MTC Guineas start for Mo Chara next and is considering a few options, including a Queensland trip.
"In the back of my mind, I just think he could be a little bit better at the 1200-1400," he said.
"I'm actually half thinking we might load up three or four and take them to Queensland and have a look."
...
MITCH Beer will have runners across the country on Saturday.
Beer will send two gallopers to Morphettville, where November Falls will contest the group three 3YO Fillies Stakes (1800m).
Caitlin Jones will take the ride from barrier four. After three runs back this preparation, Beer believes November Falls is ready to deliver.
"She's ready to step up in trip and do something," Beer said.
"If she runs well, she will stay over there for the Oaks."
Also making the trip is Hardware Lane, who was scratched from Warwick Farm on Monday in preference for the Adelaide trip. He will contest the $45,000 Benchmark 68 Handicap (1200m) with apprentice Ben Price to ride.
Beer also has two in at Randwick. Mnementh will contest the $150,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1200m), while Shalook is the first emergency for the $120,000 TAB Class Three Highway Handicap (1200m). Danny Beasley will ride both.
To cap off a big day, Beer will also send four to Holbrook.
"I've got one in a group three, one in a Benchmark 45 and everything in between," Beer laughed.
...
WELL-performed Wagga galloper Zakeriz will run in the $75,000 Orange Gold Cup (2100m) on Friday.
Trainer Chris Hardy picked the race out after his victory in the Albury Mile last start.
With his spot already secure for next month's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m), this is likely to be Zakeriz's final run before the listed feature.
Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke will again partner Zakeriz, with her one and a half kilogram claim helping the eight-year-old get in with 59.5kg.
Bourke has partnered Zakeriz on six occasions for two wins and a second.
Zakeriz has drawn barrier seven in the field of 14 and with the race being a qualifier for the Big Dance, it has attracted horses from the stables of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Richard and Will Freedman, John Sargent and Bjorn Baker.
...
ALBURY galloper Tap 'N' Run will drop back to 1400 metres on Saturday.
Trainer Ron Stubbs has Tap 'N' Run in at Sandown on Saturday, where he will contest the $80,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1400m).
Zac Spain takes the ride on Tap 'N' Run, who was beaten as an odds-on favourite in the Albury Mile last start.
...
FORMER Wagga apprentice jockey Hannah Williams enjoyed a career highlight at Hawkesbury last week.
Williams registered her first metropolitan winner, coming at a rare city midweek meeting at Hawkesbury.
Williams guided Delacour to victory for Canberra trainer Norm Gardner in the Benchmark 72 Handicap (1100m).
Williams is hoping to gain more opportunities at city level, with her three kilogram claim, having now moved to Goulburn where she transferred her apprenticeship to Danielle Seib.
...
WAGGA apprentice jockey Holly Durnan will have her first race ride at Canberra on Friday.
Durnan, who is apprenticed to Gary Colvin, will step out under race conditions for the first time on Sizzling Cat in the $30,000 Tuggeranong Cup (1600m), that was down to be run last Friday before rain abandoned the remainder of the card at Canberra.
The extra week has allowed Durnan to step in and ride Sizzling Cat, who is a last-start winner over the Albury carnival. Her four kilogram claim him to 57kg.
Colvin also has Bonvalante in the same race.
Also at Canberra on Friday, Baledon will contest the $34,000 TAB Federal (1300m) with Josh Richards back in the saddle. Stablemate, Prophet's Daughter, is also in earlier in the day.
The Tim Donnelly-trained Lipstick Swing is in the Benchmark 65 Handicap (1000m) with Fiona Sandkuhl to ride.
...
THE non-raceday trials proved a resounding success at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.
A record 11 heats were held with 61 horses competing despite the wet conditions in Wagga.
Speedy mare Mouse Almighty prepared for her return by clocking the fastest trial of the morning, 59.23 seconds for the 1000m on a soft seven track.
Another interesting trial winner was Sacred Oath, who recorded the second fastest time of the morning. The four-year-old has been transferred from David Vandyke to Mitch Beer and was owned by the late, great, Shane Warne.
Warne's estate remains in the ownership along with the likes of Hamish McLachlan, Shane Jacobson, Campbell Brown and AFL players Jake Lloyd, Michael Walters, Blake Acres and Luke Ryan.
...
A FIELD made up predominantly of locals will fight it out for the $36,000 Gundagai Cup (1800m) on Sunday.
Takissacod, now trained by Joseph Ible, has been allocated the top weight of 61 kilograms, ahead of the Matt Dale-trained Kiptanui, who has 59.
The winner earns automatic qualification to the Wagga Gold Cup.
The Gundagai track was rated a soft six before Wednesday's rain arrived.
...
AFTER back-to-back washouts at Hillston and Tocumwal, Holbrook & District Race Club have been inundated with nominations for Saturday's race day.
The non-TAB circuit in the Southern District has been hit with consecutive lost Saturday meetings, resulting in a large number of horses looking for a run at Holbrook.
The club received 142 nominations for the six-race card with 34 entries in the Benchmark 45 Handicap (1400m) and another 30 in the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1100m).
The $15,000 Elders Holbrook Cup (1400m) attracted 19 nominations, including the likes of Halo Warrior, Cyborg, Carnival Miss and Chairman's Choice.
Halo Warrior was allocated the top weight of 61 kilograms.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Holbrook (non-TAB)
Sunday: Gundagai (TAB)
TROTS
Sunday: Coolamon (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
