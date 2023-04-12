The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith will have Queanbeyan recruits Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson make their club debuts against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New recruit Rhys Pollock will make his Swans debut against MCUE on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
New recruit Rhys Pollock will make his Swans debut against MCUE on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Griffith looks set to unleash their four Queanbeyan recruits in their round one clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.