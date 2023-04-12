A mammoth event held in a Riverina town over the Easter Long Weekend has injected more than $70,000 into the local economy.
The Pontiac Car Club Australia NSW Chapter held its nationals in Young on Saturday, bringing 87 cars to the town's main street and 200 people, not including the eager locals and those visiting to watch the show.
The Pontiac Car Club Australia NSW state president Ray Grech said it was a plan four years in the making, with Young on the radar from the start.
"Young seemed to be a place where a lot of people hadn't been so we thought we would go there," he said.
"We go to one town and invest everything into that town to help the economy and the locals.
"Tourism is down because of COVID-19, so over the weekend we probably invested about $70,000 into the town.
"It was a tremendous boost to locals and the event coincided, coincidentally, with the 35th nationals."
The club holds nationals every two years but had to cancel two due to COVID-19 regulations.
"Everything went very smoothly, very well," Mr Grech said.
"The last nationals was in 2019 in Albury. We were supposed to have nationals in 2021 but then COVID-19 hit and we had to postpone it."
The entrants arrived in Young on Good Friday where they had a meet and greet at the Town Hall and took registrations.
"Saturday was our street parade which kicked off at the Railway Station. We had the vehicle from the television show The Monkees lead the parade," Mr Grech said.
"The weather was a bit overcast and it rained but we couldn't believe it, no one left. There was a tone of people there.
"The shops in the main street were chockablock."
On Sunday the coach run on Sunday and went to Taubman and Webb, Glencara Estate and Grove Estate.
Time trials for the Pontiac's were also held on Sunday at Cootamundra Airport.
"We also auctioned off some number plates which we had made," Mr Grech said.
"It was an exceptionally delightful weekend. We had 87 entries and we had a few breaks down on the way and weren't able to attend. People wise we had over 200."
Aside from a few trophy recipients near the Wagga area, the majority of winners were from Sydney, Melbourne and Queensland.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
