AN Albury woman thought she had food poisoning when her world flipped upside down just weeks before Christmas.
Mikaela Craven, 27, was vomiting and severely disoriented for two days.
Within three days she couldn't walk or talk despite hospital treatment for her symptoms.
The mother-of-two, including a young baby who she was breastfeeding, was taken to The Royal Melbourne Hospital, where she was diagnosed with acute cerebellitis (AC).
AC is an inflammatory syndrome characterised by the onset of ataxia, nystagmus or dysmetria often with fever, nausea, headache, altered mental status and brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) abnormalities of the cerebellum (the part of the brain at the back of the skull).
Mikaela's mum Sandra Douma said the shocking diagnosis came after three weeks of tests from infection, haematology and neurology specialists.
"It's a very rare condition in adults; it's more common in children," she said.
Within six weeks Mikaela was stable enough to return to the Border but her mental health declined rapidly.
When the rehabilitation halted, she was flown back to The Royal Melbourne for further tests.
Mrs Douma said her health-conscious and active daughter was in the fight of her life and progress was painstakingly slow.
Mikaela was admitted to the acquired brain injury unit at The Royal Talbot Rehabilitation Centre at Kew, where she had remained since.
"We don't know if and when she's going to recover," Mrs Douma said.
"She still can't walk on her own or shower herself; she can speak a little and she's slowly making progress."
Mikaela's partner Brad Kneebone and their children, Ahren, 4, and Lonnie, almost nine months, had to return to the Border after six weeks while Mrs Douma stayed on in Melbourne.
The boys visited on weekends.
Mrs Douma said Brad was an apprentice and the family no longer had income from Mikaela's beloved hospitality jobs.
"It's a big financial strain on the family," she said.
"The bills don't stop coming just because our world changed."
Having grown up and been educated in Wodonga and Beechworth, Mikaela practised yoga and pilates and hiked in the high country.
She was now applying herself to every therapy on offer at the brain injury unit.
"She's doing hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, music therapy, upper limb work and co-ordination," Mrs Douma said.
"She can't use her phone but we read out messages of support and they help."
