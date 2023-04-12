The Daily Advertiser
San Isidore residents unhappy with PFAS management plan

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 12 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite took a barrage of questions from locals concerned about the impacts of PFAS on their properties. Picture by Madeline Begley
Defence has offered an apology to Wagga residents affected by PFAS contamination, but stopped short of acknowledging the possible health risks posed to property owners.

