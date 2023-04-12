Defence has offered an apology to Wagga residents affected by PFAS contamination, but stopped short of acknowledging the possible health risks posed to property owners.
Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite addressed an audience of residents about their contamination concerns at a community forum at Wagga's International Hotel on Wednesday.
"The first thing I wanted to do is say sorry on behalf of the government," Mr Thistlethwaite said.
"I know that the contamination comes from the Defence site, it comes from the historic use of firefighting foams.
"More and more work is being done to try to comprehend the effects of PFAS not only on land, but on human beings as well."
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are part of a group of compounds known as "forever chemicals", because they do not break down under natural conditions.
While PFAS's toxicity to humans is contested by some experts, the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has linked exposure to health risks including decreased immune system, liver and kidney damage, and some kinds of cancer.
However, Mr Thistlethwaite hedged on the health risks associated with PFAS, citing a 2016 Australian National University study, funded by Defence, that could not confirm a link between the amount of PFAS in people's bloodstreams and health problems it is commonly associated with.
"It found there was no evidence of a link between PFAS and certain health conditions," he said.
"It did find that PFAS contamination for landowners can create anxiety and mental health issues.
"That's why we're here today - to work with the community to alleviate those mental health issues."
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the CDC, and the British National Health Service, current peer review literature supports a link between PFAS and a number of potentially fatal medical conditions.
The EPA recently revised its guidance on what was considered a "safe" level of PFAS, based on growing evidence that mild, prolonged exposure poses a health risk.
Derek Langgons, the environmental engineer overseeing the study of the PFAS contamination, said the areas at greatest immediate risk were the Kapooka wetlands and connected waterways, but residents should not be overly concerned.
"We continue to test wells in the lower groundwater, and we have found no PFAS. In terms of the surface water, very small fluctuations," he said.
"The ecological risk is largely posed to animals and fish, or anything that eats the fish in that water."
Another cause for concern is the slow leeching of PFAS into groundwater. Mr Langgons said the geology around the base means this will likely take 50 years, at which time they hope to have cleared up much of the contamination.
Mr Langgons and Mr Thistlethwaite said there was a lot being done to manage the contamination in, and around the base, including a complex water purification system that removes PFAS from water, and the excavation and replacement of contaminated soil
However, residents close to the RAAF base said they thought the government was underestimating the scale of the damage caused to residents.
Retired farmer Tom Hughes used the community walk-in session to express frustration about a lack of focus on the communities around the base and referred to the report provided by Defence as "garbage".
"There's information in there from you people, Wagga City Council, [Riverina MP Michael] McCormack ... all it tells us is how good things are on the base," Mr Hughes said.
"It says here don't eat your lambs that drink out of the creek - what about a foal, or a kid?"
Dan Fankhauser, Defence's lead on Wagga's PFAS contamination problem, said the precautionary guidance is that you "shouldn't eat them too regularly".
San Isidore's Michelle Mackintosh said the community has been forgotten about.
"It's too late - the horse has bolted, as far as I'm concerned," she said.
"I've lived out there 25 years. I bought it for long-term ... you have damaged our properties and we're not happy about it at all. It's not good enough."
Mr Thistlethwaite said these concerns were exactly the reason he was doing these community sessions.
However, he said there was no specific budget allocated to remediation in Wagga, beyond things that have already been accounted for in the plan like stormwater treatment.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
