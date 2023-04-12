The sound of rumbling balls and satisfying sound of clattering pins is enough to bring most people's minds to the feeling of a lucky strike or spare.
But a social game to some is a competitive sport for others, and players in Wagga's Saturday morning Disability Bowling League have been rolling with the best in the state.
Four players from the league have been selected for the NSW team after competing in the NSW TBA Disability Championships in February.
The competition in Windsor saw all six competing players from Wagga qualify to compete in the masters competition - Amy Rennick, Claudia Bryan, Danny Sogal, David Chalmers, Peter Smith and Tim St Clair.
Rennick, Smith and St Clair were chosen for the NSW Cole Cup team, and Sogal was chosen for the NSW Michael Cooke Memorial Shield side. They will compete at the National Disabillity Championships from June 7 to 17 in Port Noarlunga in South Australia.
The quartet also won NSW TBA 2022 Representative Team of the Year, after resounding wins across most divisions.
St Clair said the competition gave him a sense of achievement.
"I like the competition, and bragging rights," he said.
"I like versing really strong bowlers, because that's how we get better.
"The stronger they are, the better we get."
While the players are all competitive with each other, the focus of their game goes beyond pushing for wins. St Clair and Sogal say the sport has changed their lives for the better.
"Meeting new people," both said when asked what the best thing about bowling is.
"I also like travelling to different places in NSW and Victoria," St Clair said.
"I'd like to go overseas and compete."
Secretary and treasurer for the Saturday Disability League, and de facto team manager Wendy Smith said the skilled team seemed to "come out of nowhere".
She entered the team in a competition in Orange, almost on a whim, that resulted in invitations to bowl around the country.
"After people saw how well they bowled, people started asking us - 'oh, where did you come from? Come bowl with us,'" Ms Smith said.
"They're here because they absolutely love it. They're competitive with each other, but they just love bowling together.
"They really are high performing players though ... Peter won the Open B grade all events in Illawarra by over 100 pins"
Team fundraiser Annette St Clair says their success has come at a cost though, and she will be ramping up efforts to help get them on the road - including a fancy dress dance this weekend.
"Last year we had four bowlers selected for the state team, and we decided to help them get there," she said.
"This year, we've started to fundraise earlier, so it wasn't in a really short period of time like last year.
"I see this as an opportunity not only to help the four in the state team, but to help all local bowlers, and give them the opportunity to participate in other tournaments."
Mrs St Clair is putting on everything from Bunnings barbecues to discos in order to help make their fundraising goals.
Above all else though, everyone in the Saturday league just want to get more people bowling.
"It's a good sport and a lot of fun to just have a go with some mates or family," St Clair said.
"If you really enjoy it, you can join one of the leagues."
League bowling takes place each Saturday at the Wagga Bowling and Entertainment Centre from 9am.
A fundraiser to help the team get to the national championships will be held from 4pm this Saturday at Wagga Showground's Kyeamba Smith Hall. The fancy dress dance tickets are $15, including a sausage sandwich and a drink, and admittance is free for carers or parents.
Information about Mrs St Clair's next fundraising events are available on the Saturday Morning Tenpin Bowling League Facebook page.
