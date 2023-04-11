A wanted man accused of swimming across a river to evade police was later found allegedly hiding inside the roof of a southern Riverina home.
Officers from the Murray River Police District were told a man wanted an outstanding warrant for alleged break and enter offences was near the Edward River at Mathoura about 2.40pm on Monday.
When officers arrived at the location, within the Murray Valley National Park, police said the man jumped into the water and swam across the river.
Following further inquiries, officers visited a home on Moama Street in Mathoura about 9.50am on Tuesday.
Police said the man was found hiding inside a roof cavity at the home.
IN OTHER NEWS
The 49-year-old was arrested and taken to Deniliquin police station, where he was charged with one count of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company.
The outstanding warrant was also executed.
The Mathoura man was refused bail and appeared in Deniliquin Local Court on Tuesday.
He was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.