Man accused of hiding in roof of a Mathoura home after swimming across Edward River to evade police

By Andrew Pearson
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:45pm, first published April 11 2023 - 6:30pm
A man wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged break and enter offences is arrested by police inside the roof of a home at Mathoura on Tuesday morning. Pictures by NSW Police
A wanted man accused of swimming across a river to evade police was later found allegedly hiding inside the roof of a southern Riverina home.

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

