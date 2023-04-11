The old adage that it doesn't really get cold in Wagga until after ANZAC day was put to the test in recent days and the city shivered through its coldest April night in two years.
Temperatures dipped to 3.1 degrees at 6.30 am on Tuesday April 11, the coldest April morning since the mercury fell to 1.9 degrees on April 27, 2021.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Brad Jackson said while it was cold, it was some way off the record low for April.
"The record low for April for water is minus 2.1. That was back on the 22nd of April 2006. So it's not the coldest on record by any stretch, but you know, it's getting down there. There's no doubt about that," he said.
Mr Jackson said the cold snap was brought on by storms and low pressure troughs that moved across NSW over the long weekend.
"And that was was in followed up by some really deep southerly winds that basically came up in front of the high pressure system that was due to then follow that ... and that was dragging air up from Antarctica and making things a little bit cooler in New South Wales," he said.
The outlook for this week will see temperatures jump back up around the average April temperatures in the low 20s and Mr Jackson said the Riverina could experience milder than usual temperatures across the colder winter months.
"In that southern area, it will probably be slightly above average, probably a chance of exceeding the median minimum temperatures," he said.
For the wider future outlook, the Bureau is now on El Nino watch, which means there's a 50 per cent chance of an El Nino formulating later in the year.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
