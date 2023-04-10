BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
High-end finishes and superb craftsmanship combine to create an excellent low-maintenance design, with modern family living in mind.
"This contemporary brand new four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is a family dream," selling agent Grant Harris said.
"Breathtaking at first glance, this home radiates elegance and luxury throughout."
The kitchen boasts Smeg appliances, breakfast bar, butler's pantry, stone benchtops, contrasting cabinetry, tiled splash back and semi-integrated dishwasher.
There are three three indoor living areas including the light-filled living and dining area with gas-log fire, a relaxed family room and rumpus room with study nook.
The outdoor entertaining area boasts an outdoor kitchen with built-in cabinetry.
The home is kept comfortable with ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning and gas-log fire.
The double garage offers secure parking and internal access to the home.
"This opportunity is nothing short of impressive, built to the highest of standards with no compromise on relaxed family living," Grant said.
"This stylish contemporary home set in the ever-so-popular Gobbagombalin will set you apart from the crowd."
