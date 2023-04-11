Medal tally grows for Wagga Swim Club

Wagga Swim Club have added another medal to their 2023 Australian Age Championships tally with Jamie Mooney earning silver on Monday.
Mooney made his way through the heats to compete in the 200 metre individual medley final, an event consisting of four 50 metre legs of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle.
Mooney swum a 2:03.95 in the final, finishing less than half a second behind winner Evan Hee.
The silver is the first of what Mooney will hope is a bag of medals he'll bring home to Wagga, with the 50 and 100 metre freestyle and 200 metre backstroke events still on his schedule for later this week.
On Tuesday night he came fifth in the 200 metre freestyle event, with a time of 1:52.98.
Also competing in early Tuesday evening was Abbie Donelan who game sixth in the 100 metre backstroke final, with a time of 1:07.47.
Mooney also competed in the medley relay with fellow Wagga Swim Club members Callum Gardiner, Bailey Figgis, and Isaac Mooney.
The group did not qualify for the final however they did swim a personal best time of 1:55.26.
The well experienced swimmer returned to the championships after earning himself two gold medals in 2022.
Mooney will back up is Age Championships campaign at the Open Championships to begin next week.
He is training in hope of being selected in the national team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Competition continues on the Gold Coast until Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
