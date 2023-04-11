The Daily Advertiser
Medal tally grows for Wagga Swim Club

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 3:31pm
Jamie Mooney (left) won silver in the 200m individual medley at the Australian Age Championships. Picture: Wagga Swim Club
Wagga Swim Club have added another medal to their 2023 Australian Age Championships tally with Jamie Mooney earning silver on Monday.

