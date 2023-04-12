Tim Cameron has topped off a great season after claiming the Tony Merrigan Cricketer of the Year award at Wagga RSL's presentation night.
Cameron also claimed the first grade bowling award after taking 20 wickets while he also had a solid year with the bat scoring 186 runs at an average of 20.67.
Bulldogs captain-coach Sam Perry said Cameron was a worthy recipient of the award after another fantastic season in first grade.
"He's a class act," Perry said.
"He seems to be getting better with age and he just knows his game so well, he knows where he is good and he knows what he needs to work on.
"It's a privilege to have him at the club, on the field he's all class and off the field he's all class.
"He lives and breathes RSL and everything about him is RSL."
Braith Gain also picked up a major award from the evening after being named the junior cricketer of the year.
"Braithy Gain got young cricketer of the year which again is a great award to get," Perry said.
"There has been a few RSL legends that have been on that award, so fingers crossed he will be one of them.
"But it is well deserved, he made his first grade debut which was good for us and we are expecting bigger and better things coming in the new season.
"Fingers crossed he gets a start in Sydney playing a bit of the junior stuff and then he can convert his success over to RSL at the back end of this year and the start of next year."
Brad McMillan claimed the first grade batting award while Ethan Perry was named best in finals.
In other awards from the evening, Angus Banks won the Ryan Smythe Club Encouragement Award while Indi Byrnes was named the Fred Arrowsmith Female Cricketer of the Year.
Maggie Clark was named the Junior Female Cricketer of the Year, Tom Perry was named Arthur Kingston Club Person of the Year and Ryan Girling was named the Alf Arnold Club All Rounder.
