Wagga RSL's Tim Cameron has been rewarded following a successful season at the Bulldogs claiming the Tony Merrigan Cricketer of the Year award

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 12 2023 - 7:30pm
Tim Cameron cleaned up at Wagga RSL's presentation claiming the Tony Merrigan Cricketer of the Year award and the first grade bowling award. Picture from Wagga RSL Cricket Club
Tim Cameron has topped off a great season after claiming the Tony Merrigan Cricketer of the Year award at Wagga RSL's presentation night.

