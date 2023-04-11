A disqualified driver has been jailed for leading police on a pursuit in an unregistered ute that reached speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour in a Riverina town this week.
Officers from the Riverina Police District attempted to stop a white Holden utility in Junee about 11pm on Monday.
When the driver failed to stop a pursuit was initiated.
Police said the driver reached speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour before officers terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned in bushland.
Officers searched the area and found the driver nearby.
The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged, and faced Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.
The man - identified in court as William Sam Howell Jackson - was charged with driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period, using an unregistered motor vehicle, using an uninsured motor vehicle, police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
Howell Jackson pleaded guilty to all charges before Magistrate Christopher Halburd.
Magistrate Halburd jailed Howell Jackson for 10 months, with a non-parole period of six months, for the pursuit and disqualified driving offences.
He was convicted of all other offences but no penalty was recorded.
Howell Jackson was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for 12 months.
He will be eligible for parole on October 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.