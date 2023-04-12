It hasn't panned out exactly how he was hoping, but Josh Buchanan is looking at the positives following his first few months chasing a VFL debut.
An ankle injury has halted Buchanan's progress and forced him to be on the sidelines for eight weeks following an unfortunate incident in his pre-season.
"It just happened at training and it was pretty unavoidable to be honest," Buchanan said.
"I was just going up for a mark and before I've taken off I've stood on someones foot and my ankle has just given way.
"I ruptured three ligaments in the outside of my ankle, one on top and one on the inside, so I've done a good job of it.
"It's just classified as a bad ankle sprain and it's been eight weeks since it happened but it's been a quick eight weeks."
Buchanan added that it's the first major injury that he has suffered since playing senior footy and that it took a little bit for him to come to terms with it.
"I've had a few niggles here and there, but I've been able to monitor and maintain them throughout a season," he said.
"But that's been the biggest hiccup or injury since senior footy and it's been hard having to deal with it all and not being able to train and put your best foot forward in trying to make a VFL list.
"But it's also been a blessing in disguise I suppose, you can't take things for granted and things can get taken away from you pretty quickly."
In addition to his commitment with Northern Bullants, Buchanan has also signed on with Airport West Eagles in the Essendon District Football League who he will lineup for when not playing VFL.
"I've signed with them as a secondary club," he said.
"One of the coaches at the Bullants is tied up with the club and I've got a couple of mates playing there.
"It just makes the transition a bit more easier and more welcoming I suppose."
The Bullants have gone down in their opening two VFL games, however Buchanan is confident there is some promising signs that the team can play some competitive football this year.
"We had Richmond to start off with in round one," he said.
"They are obviously a class outfit and are a really quick moving ball team and we were on the back foot in the first and second quarter.
"That probably let us down when we were coming back in the third and fourth when we started to play our style of footy and get ourselves back in the game.
"Richmond ran away with it the end but there is plenty of upside for the boys playing VFL, I think there was 10 boys who had never played VFL footy before.
"So there is a lot of upside to the team and it can only get better from here on in with more experience."
