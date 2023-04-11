The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 12

April 12 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Inland Rail bypass is an absolute priority
INLAND RAIL BYPASS A PRIORITY 

Dr Kerry Schott, in her independent review of the Inland Rail, has accepted the importance of this project linking Melbourne and Brisbane by standard gauge rail using double-stacked 1.8km freight trains in 24 hours. These trains will have an average speed of 75kmh and replace transport that would otherwise go by road. She has made a number of recommendations to address current shortcomings of the project.

