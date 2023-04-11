Letters: Inland Rail bypass is an absolute priority

Page 44 includes this paragraph: "In towns, like Wagga Wagga and Gatton, where the route bisects the town no immediate change should be made until there is a clear indication that train traffic is increasing. Modifications to lessen any increased disruption caused by more train traffic should be given very serious consideration and adopted. These changes may include treatment for noise, additional bridge crossings in the town and grade separation. Furthermore, once Inland Rail has been operational for some years (say 10-15 years) there should be a review of its current and expected impacts on the town. If these are significant or are expected to become significant then an alternative route avoiding the town should be planned and corridor easements preserved."