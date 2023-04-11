A man and woman have been taken to Wagga Base Hospital following a morning car crash at a busy intersection in central Wagga.
Emergency services - including police and NSW Ambulance - were called to the intersection of Docker Street and Morgan Street shortly after 11am on Tuesday following reports two cars had collided.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.
Both of the patients - a man and woman who were both elderly and believed to have been driving each vehicle - were taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment following the crash.
It is understood neither of them sustained serious injuries.
Both vehicles have been cleared from the road.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
