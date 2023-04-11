The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has added Tom Banuelos and Harry Carr for the 2023 Riverina League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Banuelos will play the first half of the season for GGGM before heading overseas. Picture from UNSW Eastern Suburbs Australian Football Club
Tom Banuelos will play the first half of the season for GGGM before heading overseas. Picture from UNSW Eastern Suburbs Australian Football Club

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has received a late boost ahead of round one signing two key forwards in Tom Banuelos and Harry Carr.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.