Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has received a late boost ahead of round one signing two key forwards in Tom Banuelos and Harry Carr.
The reigning premiers have been one of the quieter sides in their off-season recruitment only welcoming Tom Quinn back to the club while Zac Brain will play first grade this season.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was excited to welcome the pair on board ahead of the Lions' trip to Leeton this weekend.
"We've been really lucky to sign some key forwards to help out with our depth this year in Tom Banuelos and Harry Carr," Martyn said.
"They are two really good footballers from AFL Sydney that have played at a really established level and we are really excited about what they can provide for us this year."
Banuelos most recently was part of Waratah's NTFL premiership win and has been playing for UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs for the last couple of seasons.
Martyn explained that they will only have the services of the Banuelos for the first half of the season before hopefully seeing him sign on for the full 2024 campaign.
"We've got Tommy for five weeks from round two and then he's heading overseas for the rest of the year," he said.
"We were realistically looking at 2024 with him being a marquee signing, but it's worked out that we can get him in for a few games and he can get a bit of a taste for the competition and make a more qualified decision on signing for 2024 and beyond.
"But it's really good to get a player of his calibre in the fold for five game and just playing at Giants VFL level, he has some great experience and knowledge that he can pass onto some of our younger players."
Carr comes to the Lions after having a break from football with the key forward last taking the field in the 2019 NEAFL competition for Canberra Demons.
While not having played for three years, Martyn is confident that Carr will be able to get up to speed quickly and be a presence in their forward line.
"Harry's a good friend of mine and I've been talking to him for a couple of years," he said.
"He hasn't played for a couple of years, so the pressure is off from that perspective but as he told me, you don't forget how to ride a bike.
"We are hoping that old adage rings true, but he is a centre half forward and played for the Canberra Demons in the NEAFL and is from the Sydney Swans Academy."
Following the loss of leading goal-kicker George Alexander, the addition of Banuelos and Carr is an important one for the Lions and Martyn is excited to see what the Lions forward line can produce in 2023.
"We are really confident with where it is at," he said.
"We've had two really good trial games to tinker with it, there is always room for improvement regardless of whether you are in trial games or deep in the season.
"With Olso (Jacob Olsson) on board we are confident that he will be a figurehead and will draw the oppositions best defender that will free up some of our other players.
"You've got Dan Foley who can roll through there who's dangerous and Jack McCaig has had a terrific pre-season.
"Then you've got to factor in some of those smaller players in the likes of Jake Sullivan who has been performing at a really high level and Zac Brain who will roll through there as well."
