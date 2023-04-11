Club newcomer Anne-Maree Ghirardello has won Marrar's best and fairest count.
With an incredible 158 games under her belt, Ghirardello was able to lock away the top award in just four games this season.
"I was pretty surprised when they told me to be honest," Ghirardello said.
"I missed a couple but I just went out there every week and just gave my best and I got rewarded for it which was a big surprise, there's so many good girls running around in the team.
"I was very privileged to be awarded it."
Ghirardello, who lives in Canberra, decided to play in the Southern NSW Women's League after the idea was floated by some of her Tuggeranong Valley teammates.
"A couple of the girls from Marrar play in our team in Canberra and they floated the idea by my sister and I at the end of last year, and we thought, why not," she said.
"We're getting older so probably don't have many opportunities like that anymore so we thought we'd give it a crack and we loved it."
Her first time playing country football, Ghirardello said the atmosphere at games was something she hadn't experienced before.
"It was different to what we were used to and the rapport between the girls was so good, and they're obviously quite a close group so it was really easy to gel with them," she said.
"It's a different level but it was also really cool playing out in the country and having everyone's cars up against the oval, cheering out, we don't get that in Canberra, it was fun."
A versatile player, Ghirardello played in the centre for most of her time at Marrar.
"It was pretty fun, just running it out of centre, but I definitely never thought I'd get best and fairest," she said.
With the AFL Canberra season beginning on April 15, Ghirardello has now turned her attention to preparing for that.
Coach Sam Turner (right) with assistant Cane Graetz and award winners Issy Cunningham, Carmen Allen, and Megan Pearson. Picture: Marrar Football and Netball Club
"My sister and I having a few games under out belt playing for Marrar was a really good start to the season," she said.
"There's no fitness like game fitness."
Ghirardello scored one goal in her second game.
Issy Cunningham was the best and fairest runner up, while Carmen Allen and Megan Pearson were awarded the coaches award and most improved respectively.
Marrar finished sixth on the Pool B ladder in the Southern NSW Women's League in 2023.
They won just one game, over Wagga Tigers, and had their final game of the season against Turvey Park in round six abandoned.
Living in Canberra Ghirardello was unable to attend the presentation night last weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
