Ghirardello takes out Marrar best and fairest count

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:30pm
Anne-Maree Ghirardello in action for Marrar in their round three game against Temora. Picture: Marrar Football and Netball Club Inc
Club newcomer Anne-Maree Ghirardello has won Marrar's best and fairest count.

