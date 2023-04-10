A driver has been slapped with a fine and issued a defect notice after police officers found an electronic device designed to obscure number plates had been fitted to his vehicle.
Officers from the Riverina Highway Patrol tracked down a silver Toyota Camry on the Hume Highway near Coolac on Easter Monday - during the statewide long weekend roads blitz - after other drivers saw its number plate covered and alerted police.
The officers stopped the vehicle, which police said was driven by a 54-year-old man from Melbourne.
Police said an inspection of the vehicle found a device had been installed above the number plate, which would cover the plate's details when activated.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A further inspection of the vehicle found numerous safety issues, including a severely frayed seatbelt and a vice clamp holding the exhaust in place.
The driver was issued a penalty notice for the obscured number plate and defect notice for the other issues identified.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.