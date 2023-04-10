Bodywarmers and beanies were the fashion of choice yesterday as Wagga shivered through its coldest day of the year.
Temperatures only climbed to a brisk 15.6 degrees on Easter Monday after a wet and windy long weekend which brought nearly 30mm of rain.
Monday's temperature was well-below the monthly average temperature of around 21 degrees and Monday's maximum temperature was colder than any day in April last year.
Young was stuck at a chilly 14 degrees on Monday, while Griffith also shivered through a chilly public holiday with temperatures reaching 16.5 degrees. Albury climbed up to a comparatively balmy 17 degrees.
In other news
The Bureau of Meteorology said a strong cold front moving across South Eastern Australia on Good Friday brought with it severe thunderstorms which was followed by "very cold and gusty" south to southwesterly winds spread across much of southeastern Australia.
"Including Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales and southern South Australia, where temperatures on Sunday and Monday were five to 10 degrees below average," said Bureau senior meteorologist Dean Narramore.
The NSW snowfields also saw unseasonal snow falls, he said.
"We did see snow fall around Thredbo and Perisher. A few centimetres were observed around Mount Perisher area and we're likely to see further bursts of this cold weather as we get closer to winter but not too unusual," he said.
Wagga is expected to heat up for the rest of the week, with temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees predicted for every day bar Wednesday, which is expected to be stormy.
The cold weather hit much of the southern parts of the country, resulting in a good dusting of snow at Mount Hotham.
It was officially the Border's coldest morning of the year yesterday as the minimum temperature dipped to just 4.8 degrees.
Hotham operations manager Len Dobell said the resort received a good dusting of snow with falls of one to three centimetres in various places.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.