Rumours of the demise of the Wagga RSL sub-branch are premature, according to their new president, who believes the century-old organisation is "moving in the right direction".
Last year there were fears among some members that their numbers were stagnant and that new blood was needed or the sub-branch may fold.
Then sub-branch president David Gardiner issued an impassioned plea back in late 2022 for younger serving, and former, members of the defence forces to take up the mantle of an important institution.
"The sub-branch could very quickly and easily disintegrate," Mr Gardiner said.
Back in October 2022 the sub-branch had only 351 members, down from 500 in recent decades.
Mr Gardiner stepped down from his role at this year's AGM in March and said while there have been a few new additions in recent months, he's still disappointed they are not attracting more members..
But newly-elected president, and forty-year Navy veteran, Rod Cooper, believes after a COVID-disrupted few years, the organisation is well placed to keep delivering for local veterans.
"We've got a total new executive ... so slowly but surely I think we are moving in the right direction," he said.
While he agrees that more members would be welcome, there is "more to [the RSL] than just membership".
"We help people, people in need, people need money, they need emergency accommodation ... if someone's doing it tough, we'll give them support," he said.
The community can rest assured we are here to support veterans and their families and we'll continue to do that.- Rod Cooper
Sub-branch committee member, and one of their younger RSL members, Aaron Oldaker said the numbers they do have are "young at heart and very energetic" and are committed to representing veterans.
"I think the RSL sub-branch membership has been strong, it could be stronger, but it's pretty healthy," he said.
"The sub-branch is going to continue to be the number one organisation representing the interests of veterans in Wagga for the foreseeable future."
For his three-year term, Mr Cooper said he wants to focus on the four pillars of the RSL as he sees it. Camaraderie among veterans, providing them support, social events and commemorations such as Anzac day and remembrance day.
"The community can rest assured we are here to support veterans and their families and we'll continue to do that," he said.
"And we will continue to try and improve and invite and nurture people that will come into the organisation and take it forward."
