Rumours of the demise of the Wagga RSL sub-branch are premature, new president says

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 11 2023 - 5:00am
Previous Wagga RSL sub-branch president David Gardiner issued impassioned pleas for younger serving and former members of the defence forces to help keep the RSL alive, but the new leadership says things are going in the right direction.
Rumours of the demise of the Wagga RSL sub-branch are premature, according to their new president, who believes the century-old organisation is "moving in the right direction".

