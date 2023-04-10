Group Nine has long been renowned as one of the strongest competitions in country NSW.
Its power, as a large part of the Riverina region, was on full display in 1970 taking on the touring Great Britain outfit.
As part of Group Nine's centenary celebrations The Daily Advertiser is profiling prominent people in the competition throughout the decades.
Now we talk to Bruce Barrett who was on the wing during the 12-11 loss at Robertson Oval on June 28.
Barrett believes coach Arthur Summons had handpicked a side looking for a tough side to take on the visitors.
"I couldn't have asked to play for a better side," Barrett said. "I was honoured to play for that side."
And it certainly played out that way with one headline screaming thugs in the aftermath of the encounter.
"Arthur Summons was the coach of the side and was also the coach of the Australian side and that game had a reputation," Barrett said.
"Arthur told all the players to just go out and bash them. And they did.
"The poor old pommy fullback Derek Edwards he got flattened by Donk Linsell from Kangaroos and he didn't play another game. They just put him on a plane and sent him home."
Great Britain made amends on their next visit in 1974, taking a 36-10 victory.
Barrett started playing with Temora as an 18-year-old in 1965.
It was during a time of great change in the Riverina with the Maher Cup winding up, the short lived creation of the Murrumbidgee Rugby League and saw the boundaries of a more modern Group Nine competition created.
However Barrett believes it was during a great time for the competition.
"The clubs were stronger and I think the competition was more even," he said.
"I was disappointed when the MRL started as it resulted in Temora and a few of the other sides having to go out to Group 20 and it meant a fair bit of travel for us.
"The whole four grades used to jump on the bus so it was a long day for the under 16s and finally when it got back together it was good to get back."
Barrett's son Trent went on to play for Australia and has coached both Manly and the Bulldogs in the NRL.
His son was one of the many talented footballers to leave Temora looking to make a mark in the game.
However he believes it has had an impact on the standard of the competition.
"We were still drawing Sydney players back to coach our first grade sides and that definitely had a positive effect on the players around here," Barrett said.
"That was the start of good young local players being recognised in Sydney and because they were leaving at a young age what it effectively did was lower the standard of Group Nine and Group 20.
"Those kids were gone at 16 or 17 and it still happens today.
"City clubs are recognising talent in the bush when they are 15 or 16, offer them a school scholarship and then off they go."
He hopes to see more follow in the footsteps of current Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone and return home to help foster rugby league in their communities.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
