Wagga's Wiradjuri Bridge has reopened several hours after it was closed to the public due to a police operation.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers were called to the scene around 2.45pm, with a strong emergency response arriving shortly after.
The bridge, which connects North Wagga to the Wagga CBD, was closed until shortly before 6pm.
At the time of the road closure, a spokesperson for NSW Police encouraged members of the public to avoid the area
Police were joined by NSW Ambulance crews and rescue teams as well as the Volunteer Rescue Association, throughout the incident.
Highway patrol officers and their vehicles had established a roadblock at the Travers Street intersection with Fitzmaurice Street, on the western side of the bridge.
