The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Man dies after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Wagga Bunnings on Easter Monday

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated April 10 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two intensive care paramedic units rushed to the scene suggesting where a man reportedly stopped breathing and had no pulse.
Two intensive care paramedic units rushed to the scene suggesting where a man reportedly stopped breathing and had no pulse.

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Wagga hardware store on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.