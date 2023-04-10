A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Wagga hardware store on Monday morning.
NSW Ambulance crews were called to reports that a 74-year-old man collapsed "with breathing difficulties" in Bunnings Warehouse at 9.15am on Easter Monday.
That was upgraded while the two intensive care paramedic units were en route with reports from the scene suggesting the man stopped breathing and had no pulse, according to NSW Ambulance Inspector Eamonn Purcell.
Bystanders performed CPR on the man and also used the publicly-accessible defibrillator while waiting for the ambulance crews.
"When we got there, we found this guy in Bunnings in cardiac arrest, and the paramedics took him to a hospital in a critical condition," he said.
The man later died, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed.
This is the second such passing due to cardiac arrest in a public space in as many months.
Back in February a man died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Sturt Mall.
Bystanders also performed CPR at the scene and later used a publicly-accessible defibrillator to attempt to revive him.
Mr Purcell said members of the public attempting to revive people in this situation can make all the difference.
"We're finding more and more when we go to places that they've got their own defibrillators, which is pleasing," he said.
"If someone can get good CPR, and early defibrillation the chances of getting them back to life and to no deficits and as least injury as possible are so much more improved.
"It was pleasing to see that bystanders had done CPR and also that [Bunnings] had public access to full blown device, which someone went and got and put on this guy, which was fantastic."
