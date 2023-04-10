It was a slow start for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in their Good Friday clash with Wagga Tigers but a strong second half led them to a 15-goal win in a game that nearly wasn't played.
After the A reserve game was abandoned due to lightning, there was concern that the A grade game would also be scrapped before Goannas earned their 51-36 win.
With weather clearing just in time, warm up time was cut down for both sides for what ended up as a sunny game.
MCUE co-coach Shannan Cohalan said the weather impacted the team mindset ahead of the first pass.
"(The weather) threw out the warm up and mental preparation for Tigers and us," Cohalan said.
"We just weren't sure if it'd get called off, do we warm up, or do we not.
"We were keen to play, it would have been disappointing if we didn't get to, even though it was a rushed warm up and we didn't get the preparation we're used to, it's still better to play."
Once on court Cohalan said her side was slow to start and challenged by the Tigers defence early in the game.
Struggling to find their groove on court, 2022 coach Mikaela Cole's composition helped get the Goannas into game mode.
But it wasn't until the second half that Cohalan felt the side started playing their brand of netball.
"Even though it was 15 goals, it definitely didn't feel like that.," she said.
"It definitely wasn't until halfway through the third quarter and then into the last quarter that we started to pull away and I think that was a combination of a few different positional changes.
"In attack, definitely slowing down the play, faking the ball, the Tigers defenders are really good at hunting and picking off passes, and we started faking and then passing it to our girls, which is usually how we do play, it just took us a bit to to do that."
In defence Ash Reynoldson was a stand out, earning turnovers and attacking the ball.
"She was definitely a big part of why we were able to turn over a lot more ball in the second half of the game," Cohalan said.
Looking ahead to their round one game in Griffith this weekend Cohalan said the side is excited to be back on court.
"We were all pretty keen to get this season started and just play together again, so I'm excited more than anything to head over to Griffith and play, they're usually a really strong side as well," she said.
While A reserve's game was cancelled, Mangoplah were unable to get a win in the lower grades.
Friday's game formed part of the round four fixture for the Riverina League.
Round one, and the first games of the year for the rest of the league, takes place on Saturday, April 15.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
