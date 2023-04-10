The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mangoplah outplay Tigers in Good Friday netball

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 10 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Wallace in action for MCUE in their Good Friday win. Picture by Les Smith
Kate Wallace in action for MCUE in their Good Friday win. Picture by Les Smith

It was a slow start for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in their Good Friday clash with Wagga Tigers but a strong second half led them to a 15-goal win in a game that nearly wasn't played.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.