Woman taken to Wagga Base after motorcycle crash

A motorcycle accident at the intersection of Travers Street and the Olympic Highway has slowed traffic through one of Wagga's most notorious roundabouts.
Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash around 12.50pm on Monday, where the 35-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle was treated by paramedics, and taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Eamon Purcell said the passenger had received limb injuries, but was in a stable condition.
The 41-year-old male rider was not injured.
Traffic is affected and motorists are urged to avoid the area, while a spill is covered to prevent further incidents.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
