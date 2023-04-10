Letters: Correspondent's abortion criticism was off base

Is Mr Dutton aware of the irony of a white, male, Canberra-based politician accusing the referendum model of being designed by an elite group of Canberra academics who ignore the Indigenous residents of remote and regional Australia ... when in fact 1200 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives from 12 different locations were consulted over a six-month period, and 250 people were involved in writing the Uluru Statement from the Heart? This simple basic information is available on a click of the internet.