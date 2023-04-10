Letters: Correspondent's abortion criticism was off base

Your correspondent D. Maybon (Weekend Advertiser, April 8) has written about abortion quite often over many years. He is quite entitled to his point of view.
I take issue with his remarks about Jan Roberts, who has been a leading figure in advocating for women's health generally and has played a significant role in the very successful Wagga women's health centre.
A centre that has played a valuable role serving women. Mr Maybon mentions his Catholic faith supporting his concerns re abortion services.
The question that I would ask is what is his attitude to good informative information and availability of contraception services?
He states that women have the human right to personal autonomy and control of their sexuality, but in some ways he seems to be accusing women of using that autonomy and not mentioning the fact that responsible sexuality is not just the "duty" of women.
There has been a great deal in the media recently concerning the Australian Liberal Party and its lack of electoral support.
I think the answer is quite obvious, and that it is the lack of positive action displayed by the Liberal Party in relation to human induced climate change that is greatly concerning voters.
How long can the Coalition cope with the electoral impact of refusing to engage on climate policy?
READ MORE LETTERS:
David Littleproud, Peter Dutton and their parties had almost a decade in government to demonstrate the effctiveness of their proclaimed program of "practical reconciliation".
Despite their confidence that they knew better than Aboriginal people what was needed to close the gap, their heritage is less than impressive. Not only were few gaps reduced but some actually went backwards, yet they are now promoting the exact same solution.
Is Mr Dutton aware of the irony of a white, male, Canberra-based politician accusing the referendum model of being designed by an elite group of Canberra academics who ignore the Indigenous residents of remote and regional Australia ... when in fact 1200 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives from 12 different locations were consulted over a six-month period, and 250 people were involved in writing the Uluru Statement from the Heart? This simple basic information is available on a click of the internet.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is celebrated as a remarkable consensus on such a complex problem in a process designed and led by First Nations people, a process with no precedent in Australian history. It was released in 2017, which has allowed over five years for discussion - hardly a rushed process!
Hopefully, the Australian public will not be confused or diverted by the opposition's misrepresentations.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.