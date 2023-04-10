The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Attacks on LGBTIQ people have no place in modern society

By Ray Goodlass
April 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Latham's recent comments were among a number of recent incidents of concern. Picture by Wayne Hawkins
Mark Latham's recent comments were among a number of recent incidents of concern. Picture by Wayne Hawkins

While on leave from this column I enjoyed taking part in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, a World Pride reception thrown by the NSW state governor, and the Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras parade organised by trans woman Holly Conroy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.