RETIRED AFL excitement machine Jeff Gartlett will play a one-off game for Farrer League club Temora later this month.
Gartlett, a leading goalkicker at both Carlton and Melbourne, will make a guest appearance for Temora against arch-rivals Northern Jets on Saturday, April 29 at Nixon Park.
The 185-game AFL footballer is now one of the stars of the Ovens and Murray League competition at Albury Tigers.
He will make the most of Albury's bye and spend the weekend in Temora. Gartlett will conduct training with the club's juniors on Friday night before playing Saturday, followed by a question and answer session that night.
Temora recruitment manager Jake Wooden is rapt to have Gartlett on board.
"It's massive, we're really looking forward to it," Wooden said.
"We've been trying to look at avenues like this for the last couple of years at the club and this has fell into our lap this year and hopefully something we can keep going with now.
"If we could bring someone in like that every 12 months, I've seen what it does for other clubs so we've been trying to get on board with it as well."
Gartlett started his AFL career at Carlton, where he played 107 games and kicked 183 goals, taking out the club's leading goalkicker in 2013.
He then went on to play another 78 games at Melbourne, booting 138 majors and taking out the Demons' goalkicking in 2017.
Gartlett retired from the AFL at the end of 2019 and has spent the past couple of years at Albury Tigers.
Wooden expects Gartlett's prescence will cap off what is already planned to be a big day at Temora.
"The footy's a small part of it with Jeff," he said.
"He's coming for the two days. Friday he's doing the juniors and obviously playing Saturday, which is a massive get, but then Saturday night he'll do a q&a, which is about his journey and gives an insight and different perspective from someone who's gone through that system to inspire the next generation.
"We've got ladies day that day, we've got the opening of the new courts and obviously the Jets is the grudge match that you look forward to playing and then you add Jeffy on top of that and I think it's going to be a massive day for the club.
"It just worked out that way because that's when (Albury) has the bye and it fell in our lap that it's a home game and it all lined up.
"It's going to be a massive day and we're really looking forward to it."
