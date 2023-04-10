The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Former Carlton and Melbourne star Jeff Gartlett to make one-off appearance for Farrer League club Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 10 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Melbourne and Carlton footballer Jeff Gartlett will make a guest appearance for Temora against Northern Jets later this month. Picture by Getty Images
Former Melbourne and Carlton footballer Jeff Gartlett will make a guest appearance for Temora against Northern Jets later this month. Picture by Getty Images

RETIRED AFL excitement machine Jeff Gartlett will play a one-off game for Farrer League club Temora later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.