Wagga swimmers have strong start at Australian Age Championships

Wagga Swim Club has had a successful start to the Australian Age Championships in Gold Coast.
In the first three days of competition local swimmers have earned three medals, with many swimmers making the finals.
More than ten swimmers from Wagga qualified for the junior and senior national competitions, which feature the best swimmers from across the country.
Harry Keane has had a particularly strong meet, making the final in the 200m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100 backstroke, and earning himself two silver medals in the 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly.
Jamie Mooney has also nabbed a bronze medal, competing alongside Tane Bidois, Joshua Reed, and Haig Buckingham, for NSW in the state relay.
Also making finals in the opening days were Abbie Donelan and Sebastian Farrow.
Abbie came sixth in the 200m backstroke and Sebastian came sixth and seventh in the 50m adn 100m breaststroke.
The Australia Age Championships feature the best junior swimmers from across the country competing for their states.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.