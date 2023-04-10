The Daily Advertiser
Wagga swimmers have strong start at Australian Age Championships

By Tahlia Sinclair
April 10 2023
Wagga Swim Club members warm up at the Australian Age Championships in Queensland.
Wagga Swim Club has had a successful start to the Australian Age Championships in Gold Coast.

