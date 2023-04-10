Former NRL player Justin Carney was brought in to have a big influence at Albury but he's not convinced it will be on the field.
The Thunder will take on competition favourites Tumut at Greenfield Park on Sunday to kick start their Group Nine campaign.
Carney admitted he's been training a little but hasn't played in either of their two trial wins over Group 20 clubs.
Instead he's looking for a number of the fresh faces he's helped attract to the border to stand up.
"I've had my time so it's about giving the kids an opportunity," Carney said. "If I don't play then I don't play.
"I want the club to go forward, I've done my time and if that builds interest with the young fellas then that's what I'm here for."
The 34-year-old hasn't played since the 2019 season.
He returned to Nyngan after six years in the English Super League, following five seasons in the NRL, but hasn't been involved in a club since COVID first struck.
However he's enjoying bringing a new attitude to the Thunder and believes it's starting to show after two trials wins.
"It's very different to what they are used to but I think it's been very positive," Carney said.
"The boys have really bought into how we do stuff and I think that's important."
With a side full of fresh faces, Carney is looking forward to the challenge of the Blues to start the season.
However it isn't all good news on the retention front for the club.
The Thunder heads into the 2023 season without two of their most experienced players.
Last year's captain-coach Robbie Byatt as well as multiple club best and fairest winner Jon Huggett both haven't returned to the club.
Byatt indicated last season he was looking to step away from the game while Huggett has made the surprise move to join former Thunder captain-coach Ben Jeffery at Group 20 club Darlington Point-Coleambally.
Thunder president Herb Stratton admitted Huggett's club switch is a big blow.
"All good things have to come to an end," Stratton said.
"He's been a great stalwart to the club."
However he's been thrilled with the impact Carney has had since arriving at the club.
He believes it bodes well for the season ahead.
"I think it will be a good season," Stratton said.
"We've got a great culture around the club, it's a credit to Justin who has brought a lot of new ideas.
"We couldn't be happier with him and Etu (Uaisele) has been great with the kids ... we've got a good young committee and I couldn't be happier."
