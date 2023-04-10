Wagga residents impacted by PFAS contamination will have the ear of the assistant minister for defence at a walk-in session this week.
The consultation day at the International Hotel on Wednesday will provide the community with the latest information on PFAS contamination on and around RAAF Base Wagga and Blamey Barracks, with assistant minister Matt Thistlethwaite and Defence representatives available to answer questions.
Mr Thistlethwaite is currently touring communities that have been impacted by PFAS contamination, indicating the government and the Department of Defence are willing to take responsibility for their role.
"One of the first things I've been doing at these community forums I've been doing is apologising - saying I'm sorry you've had to go through this," he said.
"I'll hang around for as long as I need to on Wednesday and take as many questions and feedback as I need to until people are satisfied."
PFAS contamination was found around Wagga's Forest Hill RAAF base in 2016, and has been the subject of ongoing monitoring and community discussions since.
Mr Thistlethwaite says that while he is unqualified to comment on the health risks posed by exposure, it is undeniable it has negatively impacted the residents of Forest Hill.
"The latest study in Australia ... was inconclusive. They couldn't find a link between PFAS contamination in people's bloodstreams, and any particular diseases or illness" he said.
"We know that PFAS causes anxiety, we know it has resulted in a reduction in the value of people's land.
"We want to minimise those harms, which is why we're doing these forums - to be as open and transparent as possible."
PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are is part of a group of compounds known as "forever chemicals" because the do not break down under natural conditions. Use in everything from firefighting foam, to pizza boxes has generated concerns about environmental build up, and contamination of groundwater.
While PFAS's toxicity to humans is contested by some experts, the US centre for disease control has linked exposure health risks, including decreased immune system, liver and kidney damage, and some kinds of cancer.
The Wagga session begins at 10am with community discussion with Defence, followed by Mr Thistlethwaite's remarks and presentation from 11.45am followed by a question and answer session with the assistant defence minister at 12.30pm.
Defence will be available for community discussion again from 2pm and through the afternoon, before a presentation and question and answer session at 6pm.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
