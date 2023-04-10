The Daily Advertiser
Kathryn Powderly teaches kids the value of creative pursuits

Dan Holmes
Updated April 10 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Kathryn Powderly is a skilled artist and teacher who loves sharing her passion for creativity with others. Picture by Madeline Begley.
Best Street Art Studio is holding art workshops for kids every weekday for the school holidays, covering all the tactile arts.

