Best Street Art Studio is holding art workshops for kids every weekday for the school holidays, covering all the tactile arts.
The half-day workshops will be run by local artist Kathryn Powderly, covering clay, tie die, woodwork, colourful cookery, mini gardens and a variety of other creative pursuits.
Ms Powderly trained as an early childhood educator before studying ceramics at the prestigious National Art School. She says it's heartwarming to share her passion for art with children. She has decades of experience running art workshops for children, and adults.
"I want participants to walk away with really fun memories of arts."
"They may forget where it came from - the name of the teacher or place, but they don't really because they still have that part that's set in the brain."
Ms Powderly said it's all about creating a nurturing creative environment, where children feel safe to experiment.
"Kids don't get mess anymore. If they can build basic skills, they can transfer to any art form they might want to pursue," she said.
"If you give children a block of clay, they might chop it up, stamp on it, they might try eating it, or smearing it all over themselves, but some kids will naturally make little cups or nests.
"Once you give them a skill base, and they know the material and its properties, what it can and can't do ... it gives them skills to approach any art form with confidence."
Each half day workshop is $50, including materials, and a morning or afternoon tea. Kids will be able to take home most of their creations on the day of the workshop. Children are able to attend for a full day for $110, including lunch. Dietary requirements can be catered for.
Call Kath on 0427 212 977 for bookings.
