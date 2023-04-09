The 2023 Vintage Festival was a huge success, with plenty of wine and music on offer showcasing the best of what the Riverina has to offer.
The Vintage Festival is one of the year's premiere events for the Riverina wine community, bringing plenty out to celebrate Easter Saturday and offering a prime opportunity to showcase the best a winery has to offer.
No local vineyard wants to miss out on the options, with Berton Vineyards, Calabria Family Wines, Casella Family Brands, De Bortoli Wines, Bilbul Cellar Door and Yarran Wines all eager to include their best options.
Musicians Stephanie Townsend and Hidden Thief kicked off the live music, before DJ's Rossi, Rosario & Cirillo took the reins and got the crowd jumping to round out the entertainment for the day.
Meanwhile, food trucks provided plenty of snacks and sustenance to ensure nobody was drinking on an empty stomach. Burgers, chips and pasta were all on offer, as well as donuts for the sweet tooths in the audience.
While wine is the star, there were plenty of non-alcoholic drink options, as well as beers and ginger beers for those who prefer their alcohol to come from grain.
While finding temporary event staff remains difficult due to the ongoing worker shortage, organiser Carrah Lymer said she wasn't taking any risks following last year's long queues, and indeed, there was almost no wait at the drinks tent this year.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
