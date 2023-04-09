Victory in cup one to savour for Osmond

Taylah Osmond produced the biggest win of her life with the outsider of the field in the Wagga Pacers Cup on Saturday night.
Osmond timed her run to perfection in a dramatic edition of the feature race to ensure a boilover with Izaha at Riverina Paceway.
James Rattray trained the quinella in the feature but had to settle for second aboard Whereyabinboppin as Izaha bounced back to winning form.
The 18-year-old was pleased to get zoom past her boss in the race to the finishing line.
"That was pretty good," Osmond said.
After finishing unplaced in his first 11 starts since joining Rattray's stable outside Exeter from his native Tasmania, Izaha has rediscovered his form with two wins and a third in his last four runs.
Working well at home, Osmond is pleased to see the eight-year-old really starting to deliver on the track.
"His work has been pretty much super and he came here and showed it tonight," Osmond said.
"It was a pretty classy field, and he's raced some nice horses each week, but this was a pretty nice field."
READ MORE
Izaha ($21) went on to down his stablemate, who was sent out as the $2.80 favourite, by 1.5 metres.
Abouttime ($3.10) finished another 11.4 metres away in third.
Osmond took out the Junee Pacers Cup earlier this year aboard Camanchi Warrior.
At the time she still rated her metropolitan success as the highlight of the career but it's certainly moved down the pecking order now.
"Definitely," she said.
"The Junee Cup was good but this is a bigger crowd and it was very exciting."
Izaha was able to take advantage of an action packed edition of the Wagga Pacers Cup.
There was a race in two stages early on as Rattray on Whereyabinboppin and Cameron Hart with Abouttime battled for the early lead.
They cleared out before Hart relented.
He then ensured the field really strung out when causing interference to Cranbourne while trying to find space which resulted in Fairy Tinkabell almost falling and Taipo being caught up in the incident.
Osmond thought it all worked to her benefit.
"He had it pretty much set it out for him," she said.
"They went hard early and I just let him run home and it was good.
"It didn't look good when I seen one nearly fall outside me but at least they all stayed up."
Hart was handed a seven-day suspension over the incident.
It adds to a good run of form for the 18-year-old who scored her 50th career win at Riverina Paceway last week.
She has already driven 15 winners this season, which is just eight less than her previous best, just under three quarters of the season to come.
She just missed out on another later on the card as Havahh Nice Day finished ahead away for San Isidore trainer David White.
It was the three-year-old filly's second narrow loss in as many runs but extends her good run of form having not finished worse than second in her last four starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.