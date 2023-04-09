A scheduling conflict certainly turned into a positive for David Moran.
After Mark Pitt guided Soho Historia to victory in her heat of the Riverina Championships last week, the former Leeton reinsman elected to head to Melton on Saturday night.
From there it was a tale of two very differing stories.
Pitt ended up being tipped out early in the card, and was unable to fulfil the rest of his commitments of the rest of the night as well as Echuca on Sunday, while Moran guided the four-year-old mare to victory in the $100,000 final at Riverina Paceway.
After his main dangers both headed forward at the start, despite both drawing the second row, Moran was thrilled with how things panned out.
"It worked out good," Moran said.
"I was sort of surprised really when the others got a jump on me at the start I thought they might have really backed off and just controlled the race from there but they were happy to roll along and keep each other pretty honest.
"They probably made the race for us really."
READ MORE
Soho Historia went on to win by three metres.
After leader Madrid and Tay Tay, who were the next two in the market, began to tire Moran started to make his move.
However he did have a battle on his hands with Elektra fighting hard up the home straight.
"I thought Elektra was really good last week in the heat and I was surprised by the price it was ($14) as I thought she was one of the main dangers and as it worked out we were in a good position and were able to track her into the race everywhere, just pull out at the top of the straight and had the last crack at them," Moran said.
With leading trainer Emma Stewart having horses in features at Wagga, Melton and Launceston, driving resources were at a premium.
It's how Moran picked up the drive.
"It's probably a little bit disappointing for Mark that he couldn't come and drive her as he's stuck with her for a long time now but he had commitments in Melbourne so it was a good little pick up for me," he said.
Soho Historia's win was part of a big night for Moran.
Not only did he finish second with Curly James, who he also trains, in the entires and geldings division but also took out two more races on the card.
First he drove Red Hot Assassin to victory for Greg Fleming while Roryville responded from a fourth in his heat last week to take out the Benstud Final.
Moran has done plenty of driving in the region and was pleased to take such a big result.
"I love coming up here, it's something I've done for a fair few years on and off now," he said.
"I love every time I get up here, it's really good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.