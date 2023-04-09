This Easter, Tolland Hotel brought out all the stops to remind the community pubs were once the centre of community life.
While many licensed venues have ditched entertainment for bigger gaming floors, Tolland Hotel has maintained a regular rotation of family focused events that bring adults and children alike to the venue in swarms.
Easter Sunday brought with it a buffet of seasonal activities for the whole family; face painting, an Easter Egg guessing competition, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, that brought shrieks of delight from attendant children.
Corey Piffero and brother Aaron stop in most weekends for a cheeky Sunday session, often joined by Corey's wife and 5 year old daughter Hayley.
"Hayley loves it - she was one of the first in line for the face painting ... she got a really cool Easter bunny on her cheek," Mr Piffero said.
"She loves being able to run about, meet new kids and play on the playground.
"She enters all the competitions here, and all the staff are really awesome with her."
Venue manager Kim Shiels says creating a family friendly venue has been a high priority for her in Tolland, and she's delighted to see the positive response their Easter festivities have received.
"The kids look to be having a good time - they're loving the play equipment, and all of the Easter eggs that are scattered through it," she said.
"It's [the indoor play equipment] a good advantage for Tolland, because nowhere else has indoor play equipment, so when it's too hot or too cold, we've got it where they can use it inside.
"We're all about community - families, not the gaming room."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Shiels predicted the appearance of the Easter bunny would be a highlight for the kids, and she was right. The moment the long eared chocolate distributor appeared, the room erupted like the Beatles had just entered.
Screams of "It's the Easter bunny," came from waist height all around the room, and children surged towards their new best friend and his bow-tied assistant, Sam Cyples. The pair made sure every child that came to them left with an egg - even the smallest.
Tolland Hotel employee and new mum Shania Twaddell came into work by choice; keen to expose her four month old Briley to the family friendly environment, and a round of cheek pinches from delighted coworkers and older women.
"I came down for the [UFC] fight, and the Easter stuff - it's her first Easter," she said.
"I think most people come down here because it's family friendly."
Ms Twaddell said the highlight of the day was "just being here, with everyone".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.