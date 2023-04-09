Campers have returned to Wilks Park camping ground this Easter long weekend, after flooding closed the camp for two months last year.
Wilks Park has been a site of local controversy over the last year, as Wagga residents saw a community of homeless flock to the camp, their eviction by council, a reversal of the eviction, then flooding that forced all occupants to evacuate.
Now the damage has been cleared and much of the homeless population have moved to other parts of the city, it looks like any other primitive camping ground, speckled with grey nomads and holidaymakers.
Ryan and Liz Howard were making their third attempt at a caravan trip along the Murray from Bathurst. They're taking it slow and steady, stopping in Wagga as one of the last places for a big resupply and check of all their gear.
"We stayed out at Oura beach for a few days now here to make sure we ... stock up," Ms Howard said, finishing Ryan's sentence.
"It's a good spot - five minutes into town, we can empty our toilet, fill up the water," Mr Howard said.
"It's big enough to have the lot ... We got filled up with diesel, we've got a gas bottle - if you waited for a little shop along the way, it would cost you a fortune," Ms Howard said.
Holiday makers staying in Wilks park noted that although there was plenty of space, and "the price is right", the overflowing bins were causing concern.
During conversation with the Howards, a red hatchback pulled up next to the park's bins, and dropped off a number of filled garbage bags.
"You might want to quote that too - locals need to drop their rubbish off," Mr Howard said.
Following flood events in November and December, Wilks Park was closed for cleanup, and for the ground to dry out.
In the lead up to the ground reopening, the council reaffirmed the ground had a 72 hour stay limit, and that any accommodation should be "self contained".
According to council, the definition of self-contained vehicles is "a vehicle that meets the requirements for the holding capacity for fresh, grey and black water, as well as storage capacity for garbage waste."
"The conditions of use specified upon entry to the Wilks Park will be enforced by Council's Ranger Services on a as needs and complaints basis," they said in December 2022.
"A penalty notice may be issued for the offence to fail to comply with the terms of this notice erected by Wagga Wagga City Council under Section 632 of the Local Government Act 1993."
This may help explain why the hastily erected homeless shelters of Wilks park have been replaced with sleek, expensive campers; a comfort out of reach for those who can't afford a permanent place to live.
In the same December press release, Wagga City Council said it has been working closely with the NSW government's Department of Community and Justice (DCJ), the lead agency providing homelessness support, and other agencies to support the residents who were staying in the park when flooding occurred.
The council is confident the residents are being "fully supported" in finding other accommodation but will liaise with DCJ to ensure alternative accommodation options are provided through relevant agencies.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
