The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ultimate return home in Riverina Championships

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 9 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My Ultimate Ronnie hold off Curly James and Bettor Isolate to win the Riverina Championships entires and geldings final on Saturday night. Picture by Les Smith
My Ultimate Ronnie hold off Curly James and Bettor Isolate to win the Riverina Championships entires and geldings final on Saturday night. Picture by Les Smith

Cameron Hart ensured he kept up his winning strike rate in the Riverina Championships after more success on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.