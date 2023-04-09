Ultimate return home in Riverina Championships

Cameron Hart ensured he kept up his winning strike rate in the Riverina Championships after more success on Saturday night.
After winning his first group one at Riverina Paceway two years ago after taking out the inaugural mares feature, Hart has added another Riverina Championships crown in the two editions.
After combining with former Young trainer Jason Grimson last year, this time around the former Junee reinsman combined with another local as My Ultimate Ronnie came out on top in the entires and geldings division at Riverina Paceway.
It was the first time Temora product Jarrod Alchin has targeted the carnival and he was thrilled with the result.
"He's got a terrific will to win and he was all out at the top of the straight but he fought them off and that's what nice horses do," Alchin said.
"It's terrific to do it in front of mum and dad, the family and all of Cam's family are here too.
"It definitely means something."
After narrowly winning his heat last week, My Ultimate Ronnie was able to dictate terms from the front this time around after an early move from Hart.
With most of his main dangers also drawn on the back row, Hart was pleased the move paid off.
"I was able to keep in front of the main dangers, lucky enough to get a bit of a breather in that first quarter and that gave us enough to hold them off," Hart said.
However he had to fight off a couple of challenges up the home straight with the second of the two heat winners, Bettor Isolate, looming dangerously.
However he couldn't get past him before Curly James made a late charge to finish 1.1 metres away.
"(Bettor Isolate) was hard on my helmet turning for home but to my horse's credit as soon as he got up alongside him he really fought him off," Hart said.
Hart was thrilled to be able to come back to the Riverina and take out another $100,000 feature.
"They are always hard races to win, there's some quality horses in them so I've been pretty lucky to have a couple down from Sydney that have been really nice ones," he said.
"It just means the world as a lot of my family don't get to see me race a lot.
"Being from around this area it is always good to come home and have them on track for big wins like this."
However it wasn't a perfect night for Alchin after Madrid tired to finish seventh in the mares final, beaten by 33.2 metres.
After winning her heat last week, the four-year-old burnt hard early to lead from the second row.
Alchin thought she was made to do too much work with Hart applying plenty of pressure aboard Tay Tay.
"She is probably a bit better of the mile," he said.
"After burning hard early and then going 26 down the back Cam knows her and probably knows she's a little bit vulnerable and stuck it up her down the back."
