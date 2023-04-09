After narrowly missing out last week, Ky Bloomfield brought up his first win on the biggest night of harness racing in Wagga.
The 17-year-old was able to score with Admirable in just his fifth drive on Saturday.
He was thrilled to take out a $20,000 feature.
"I'm speechless and still shaking but it was really good," Bloomfield said.
"All the big dogs are here so it was really good to get it tonight (Saturday), especially as the prizemoney is up as well.
"It was really good."
Admirable was only beaten a half head in his heat last week but was sent out at a big price on Saturday.
However after surrendering the lead in the early stages, the $151 chance was able to sprint past Fire And Sword ($4.60) to ensure the special win.
"He was hesitant to go to the sprint lane last week and it probably cost us the race really but I thought once we lobbed in that perfect position I thought if he sprints like he did last week he would go close," Bloomfield said.
"It was pretty good."
Bloomfield is a relative latecomer to the sport after only being introduced to harness racing when Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones purchased their property off his grandfather two years ago.
However he's certainly enjoying the ride and was pleased to bring his first win for the couple.
"They are the reason I'm here at the moment, they've helped me so much over the last two years as I had absolutely no clue how to drive a horse in a cart," Bloomfield said. "They've gone out of their way numerous times, have treated me like a cousin or a son, so it's really good."
