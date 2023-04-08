The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Car hits pole on Sturt Highway, The Rock-Collingullie Road

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 9 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, The Rock-Collingullie Road after a car hit a pole at Collingullie. Picture supplied
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, The Rock-Collingullie Road after a car hit a pole at Collingullie. Picture supplied

Paramedics assessed three women at a highway crash scene on Saturday, west of Wagga, where a car had hit a pole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.