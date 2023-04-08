Paramedics assessed three women at a highway crash scene on Saturday, west of Wagga, where a car had hit a pole.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway and The Rock-Collingullie Road intersection at Collingullie, at about 10.40am on Saturday following reports of a single vehicle crash.
The car had run off the road and into a pole and emergency services had to cut one of three car occupants out of the vehicle.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three female patients in their 20s were treated on scene by paramedics.
All three women had reported lower body pain, two also had neck and chest paint, but their injuries are minor.
They were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
