Get a buzz from break, not mozzies

Happy Easter!
Our annual Easter break is one of the big refresher points in the year from the demands of work and everyday life.
It's four days of taking it easy, of perhaps enjoying time with family and a good time to regroup in readiness for the looming cooler months.
One of the biggest worries, of course, is safety on our roads, as so many people pack up the car to travel to their favourite holiday haven or to see family.
But aside from that, eating too much chocolate is one of the few standout hazards - though something many of us, especially the kids, are happy to wear.
However, this year there is the added, genuine concern about the mosquito-borne viruses.
These viruses include Japanese encephalitis (JEV), which the experts say has become more widespread, as well as Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) and the Kunjin and Barmah Forest viruses
Given we are already well into our Easter holiday period, this is something that we all need to be fully aware of right now.
That is especially the case with the recent spell of mild to warm days and, significantly, the fact that many Riverina communities live either beside or not far away from rivers and lakes.
On Thursday, NSW Health revealed two further cases of MVE infection in the region.
One was a man in his 20s from the Federation LGA, who could have caught the virus while working in the local area or while camping in the Indigo Shire in Victoria.
The other was a man in his 60s from the Leeton Shire, who was most likely exposed around home. Both have been admitted to hospital.
The latest detections are in addition to those previously identified in February and March and bring the total number of cases in NSW so far this season to four.
MVE cases have also recently been identified in border communities in Victoria, including among people who may have exposures in NSW.
NSW Health says the number of MVE detections via surveillance of mozzies and sentinel chickens this season is concerning.
MVE and Kunjin virus were found in samples from chickens in Hay on March 20.
There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE or Kunjin, so simple steps - like covering up and using insect repellent - play a significant role in stopping the spread.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.