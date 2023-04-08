The Good Friday season opener between Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers has been deemed a great success with the Goannas collecting a record gate from the clash.
MCUE president Geoff Seymour was thrilled with the turnout, with a large crowd coming out to Mangoplah Sportsground despite the less than ideal weather conditions.
"Financially that was our best gate taking and our best all round takings ever on record at Mangoplah Football Club," Seymour said.
The previous record for the Goannas was from their clash against Osborne in the 2020 AFL Riverina Championships with the Good Friday total exceeding that amount by a couple of thousand dollars.
The Tigers took part in the last Good Friday game in 2019 against Turvey Park and Seymour was thankful to president Chris Flanigan and AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson for their involvement and enthusiasm in getting the concept off the ground.
"There was some hesitation within our committee and within our players and playing group as well," he said.
"I think the final decision came down to Joel, Flano and myself and we were really keen to have a night game and we were definitely keen to have a standalone game pre-season.
"That opportunity came up for Good Friday and we thought why not roll the dice and we can only fail and it could just be like a normal crowd.
"But I think the results from yesterday, even though the weather was what it was speak for themselves."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
In addition to the usual supporter groups from the Goannas and Tigers turning out in droves, Seymour said there was also a large amount of supporters from other clubs and out of town visitors in attendance.
"I think we have progressed past the time in society where people go camping every Easter," he said.
"Wagga is a big enough town now and there is definitely a group of people who go up to Blowering camping and do all those other things people like to do around Easter.
"But the diversity in the crowd was interesting last night, we saw a lot of people returning from capital cities to visit Mangoplah families and they came along.
"We also saw a lot of members from other clubs in the RFL there having a look and looking for something to do on a Good Friday afternoon."
Following the success of the marquee clash, Seymour confirmed that the Goannas would definitely be pursuing a Good Friday game in 2024.
