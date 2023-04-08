The Daily Advertiser
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes collected a record gate at their Good Friday season opener

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 8 2023 - 6:05pm
A massive crowd was in attendance for the Good Friday clash that resulted in MCUE recording a record gate. Picture by Les Smith
The Good Friday season opener between Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers has been deemed a great success with the Goannas collecting a record gate from the clash.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

