Without rain on the radar on Easter Saturday Borambola Wines was successful in hosting the return of its Cork and Fork Festival.
Hundreds of people including from as far as Sydney travelled to Borambola Wines for the event with friends and loved ones to celebrate the day.
It comes as good news for Borambola Wines managing director Tim McMullen who said they would have had to cancel the event for a fourth year in a row if it would have rained.
Mr McMullen said it was also a good opportunity for visitors and locals to experience what the Riverina has to offer in terms of wine, cider, beer, food, entertainment and attractions.
The event will run again on Easter Sunday as long as there is no rain.
