Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes pair Sam De Sousa and Dion Munkara have given Goannas fans a taste of what lies ahead later in the season after a pair of dominant performances in the season opener

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 8 2023 - 6:30pm
Dion Munkara was impressive in his MCUE debut kicking two goals including one late in the final term to tie the game. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes Tiwi Bombers recruits Sam De Sousa and Dion Munkara gave Goannas fans a taste of what lies ahead in 2023 after lighting up Mangoplah Sportsground in the season opener.

