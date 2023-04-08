Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes Tiwi Bombers recruits Sam De Sousa and Dion Munkara gave Goannas fans a taste of what lies ahead in 2023 after lighting up Mangoplah Sportsground in the season opener.
While De Sousa is not set to make the move to Wagga until later in the season, MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was very pleased to welcome him for a cameo appearance in the Good Friday clash.
"Cameo is certainly the right word with Sam as he is still only going to be down here in the second half of the season," Rowe said.
"But what came more apparent as round one was coming up was that he was keen to come down and catch up with Dion and his family and help them settle in.
"Initially he was only going to come down after the footy, but as it got closer he kept trying to tweak things and make them happen and we were certainly very lucky to have him out there."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
De Sousa was one of the Goannas best in their six-point win against Wagga Tigers with Rowe pleased with his ability to keep competing throughout the four quarters.
"We gave him second best on ground and he is just such a good footballer and such a good ruckman," he said.
"On a day where it never opened up, he was responsible for most of our clearances and his positioning and his ability to compete around the ground.
"Then when he went forward, despite the fact that he didn't get the reward on the scoreboard he still gave some headaches and took some grabs.
"We probably wouldn't have won it without Sammy today and it was nice for him to come in for that one cameo and he will get on the move again on Sunday."
Munkara was also among MCUE's best in the win kicking two important goals including one late in the final term to level the scores.
"We gave Dion third best and over the four quarters there were more even contributors, but put simply we wouldn't have won it without Dion today," Rowe said.
"He managed to create something out of nothing on more than one occasion and I think he ended up having five shots on goal.
"Despite the fact that he only bagged a couple of goals, it's become real clear really quickly that there are things that he can do that no one else can."
Tristan Wheeler was also impressive in his first grade debut while Sam Male was dominant early before leaving the ground in the second quarter with a knee injury.
Rowe wasn't exactly sure the extent of the damage, with his availability for the trip to Griffith in round one likely to be known early next week.
