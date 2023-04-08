Harry Rowston will remain at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) until at least the end of 2026 after recommitting to the Giants for a further two years.
The Griffith Swans junior who was picked in the first round of last year's AFL Draft made his debut against West Coast in round two and has since cemented his spot in the side.
The 18-year-old midfielder has transitioned seamlessly into life as an AFL player with Giants General Manager of Football Jason McCartney telling Giants Media that he was excited to have Rowston on-board for at least another two years.
"We're really excited to have both a player and a person of Harry's calibre re-commit to our program," McCartney said.
"As someone who has come through the Giants Academy and has been involved with our club for a long time, we were keen to secure his services longer-term and we're really pleased to have done that so early into his career.
"We've already seen a small glimpse of what Harry has to offer as a player and we look forward to seeing him continue to progress in our program."
Rowston is loving life in the harbour city and said that it was an easy decision to prolong his stay at the Giants.
"For me it was a pretty easy decision," Rowston told Giants Media.
"My debut game was a bit nerve racking, I was a little starstruck when I was out there, but after my second game I'm starting to feel more comfortable at the level."
