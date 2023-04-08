The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Harry Rowston will remain at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) until at least the end of 2026 after signing a new two-year deal

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Rowston will be a Giant until at least the end of 2026 after putting pen to paper on a new two-year contract this week. Picture by Phil Hillyard
Harry Rowston will be a Giant until at least the end of 2026 after putting pen to paper on a new two-year contract this week. Picture by Phil Hillyard

Harry Rowston will remain at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) until at least the end of 2026 after recommitting to the Giants for a further two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.