Riverina residents captured the moment their lawns turned white on Good Friday during a spell of wild weather which saw a town hit with hail.
While Cootamundra resident Julie Bradley was surprised by the amount of hail that hit the town, they had been ready for it.
"We didn't get caught [in it] thankfully because my Weather Zone app on my phone was sending regular updates/warnings," Mrs Bradley said.
"[I] probably didn't expect so much hail , we had 31 millimetres in 15 minutes."
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail on Friday at about 1pm for parts of the Riverina.
Areas included in the warning included Cootamundra, Young, Wagga, Narrander, Tumbarumba and West Wyalong.
