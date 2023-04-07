Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has admitted that some skill errors late in the game cost his side a chance of victory against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Despite leading at three quarter time, the Tigers fell short by six-points with Stephenson saying that their execution cost them late in the game.
"I was happy with the effort from the guys," Stephenson said.
"But as we touched on after the game, effort is only going to get you so far and there comes a point where you've got to execute and combine that with effort if we want to be the football side that we want to be."
Pouring rain fell for the majority of the final quarter in the Good Friday clash with Stephenson saying they had a couple of small things to address ahead of next weekend's round one clash against Turvey Park.
"You look at their last play which led to a goal," he said.
"We had a break coming out of our halfback where we had two or three blokes out on the wing carrying the footy.
"I think Jez Piercy misses a kick by a fraction and they win the turnover and the ball goes back through the middle of the ground and they score and take their opportunity.
"They took their opportunity and we didn't take ours, that was probably a little thing but there was a lot of little things over the course of the game which all add up.
"We have probably got to lift our standards a bit because if we let little things slide it's going to turn into a big problem.
"But we nip those little things in the butt and things probably look a bit more positive."
Despite the disappointing result, there was a few positives to take out of the contest with a couple of Tigers' players putting in a great performance in a losing side.
"I thought Sam McNaughton had a great game," Stephenson said.
"Out of both sides, to me he looked like he was probably the one guy that did the most damage winning contested ball in close.
"I thought for a 19-year-old kid to do that was a really good performance by him and he's highly rated in our group.
"Dyl Morton and Jock Cornell down back as well as Harry Kelly played really well and the other one was Jeremy Piercy.
"He got plenty of the footy and generally used it pretty well and gave us a bit of go forward through the middle.
"They were probably the guys I thought that really performed well and there was a handful of others that played admirable games."
